Irish Synodal Pathway Spring Gatherings 2025

On 10 March 2021, the Irish Bishops’ Conference announced a Synodal Pathway for the Catholic Church in Ireland, leading to a national Synodal Assembly or series of assemblies within 5 years. The first such Synodal Assembly will be held on 17th October 2026.

In the meantime, the Irish Church – laity and clergy – are being asked to discern which topics this Assembly should deal with. To do this, Irish Dioceses are holding Spring Gatherings to look at 17 themes which came up in the course of the listening exercises of 2021 and 2022 and during the writing of the Irish Church’s National Synthesis in Summer 2022, to decide which of these themes should be the subject of the 2026 Assembly.

The Diocese of Kerry invites parishioners to join in this work of discernment by participating in one of two gatherings – one held in-person in Tralee (St John’s Parish Centre, V92 K88V) on Thursday 3rd April 2025 from 7pm to 9pm; the other held on-line (via Zoom) on Friday 11th April 2025 from 7pm to 9pm. Participation in these gatherings is by registration only – to register, please complete the registration form by clicking this link.

To prepare for these gatherings, please visit the website of the Irish Synodal Pathway for videos about the 17 themes, as well as more information about what is being discussed at our Spring Gatherings.