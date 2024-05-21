Season of Creation 2025 Liturgy Resources

This resource includes homily notes for each Sunday of the season, prayers of the faithful, music suggestions, reflections and Mass parts which highlight the call for “Peace with Creation”.

This resource is for celebration of the new Mass for Care for Creation on weekdays, ad experimentum

a short 10 minute liturgical moment that could be done within parish activities, at the end of the Sunday Mass or even at the start of parish meetings that occur during the Season of Creation.

Further resources Irish Catholic Bishops./Season of Creation