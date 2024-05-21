Jubilee of Choirs, Celebration of Music Ministry

🎶 You are invited, all singers and musicians, young and old to take part in a special Jubilee of Choirs this November. This joyful celebratory Mass will take place on Tuesday, November 18th at 7:30pm in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney.

Whether you are part of a parish choir, folk group, cantor team, or contribute as an instrumentalist, your presence and participation will make this evening truly special. Music is at the heart of our Sunday worship, and this gathering is an opportunity to honour, celebrate, and give thanks for the gift of music in our parishes.

To help prepare, two workshops will be held in advance:

Tuesday, September 23rd at St Brendan’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee at 7:30pm

at St Brendan’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee at 7:30pm Thursday, September 25th at St John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney at 7:30pm

We warmly encourage all who share their musical gifts in parish liturgies—whether your choir or group is large or small—to join us.

For further details or to register your interest, please contact Ailish Walsh, ailishwalsh@dioceseofkerry.ie.