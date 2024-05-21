Vacancy for Secretary

|St John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney, Co. Kerry
invites applications for the position of a Part-Time
Secretary
The role will involve general secretarial duties.
Experience required in Microsoft Office and general office duties.
One-year fixed term contract.
Application for the position by cover letter and CV, in confidence, to
diocesanpastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.org
Further details available below.
Closing date for applications is 5 pm on Thursday Oct 16th.
Interviews will be held during week commencing Oct 20th.
Garda Vetting will apply.
Secretary Job Description – Sept 2025