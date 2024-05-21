Vacancy for Secretary

invites applications for the position of a Part-Time

Secretary

The role will involve general secretarial duties.

Experience required in Microsoft Office and general office duties.

One-year fixed term contract.

Application for the position by cover letter and CV, in confidence, to

diocesanpastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.org

Further details available below.

Closing date for applications is 5 pm on Thursday Oct 16th.

Interviews will be held during week commencing Oct 20th.

Garda Vetting will apply.