Diocese of Kerry Appointments July 2026

Bishop Ray Browne wishes to announce the following changes to the appointments of clergy in the Diocese of Kerry:

Retirements:

Fr Patsy Lynch, Ballinskelligs

Fr Sean Hanafin, Ballybunion

Fr Richard O’Connor, Professor in Theology, Rome

Fr Maurice Brick, Castleisland

Appointments:

Fr Padraig Walsh, Our Lady and St Brendans Tralee to be PP Castleisland

Fr Teddy Linehan (Hospital Chaplain) to be PP Our Lady and St Brendans Tralee

Fr Kieran O’Brien Adm. Killarney to be PP Rathmore

Fr Pat O’Donnell, Rathmore to be Adm. Killarney

Fr Gearóid Walsh, Ballymacelligott to be PP Ballybunion

Fr David Kibet-Rugutt, Tralee to be PP Ballinskelligs

Fr Vitalis Barasa, Killarney to be PP Ballymacelligott

Fr Sean Murphy, Kenmare to minister in Killarney

Fr. Jim Lenihan to be Moderator Kilcummin

Fr Brendan Walsh to be Moderator Duagh

Fr. Gearóid Walsh to be Moderator Ballydonoghue

Priests of all Pastoral Areas of the Diocese take up different responsibilities outside their own parishes in the Pastoral Area. This will be decided and communicated locally.

These Appointments will become effective on Wednesday, July 15th 2026

____________________

Nicholas Flynn (Rev.)

Diocesan Secretary

26th June 2026