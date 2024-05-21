Diocese of Kerry Appointments July 2026

Bishop Ray Browne wishes to announce the following changes to the appointments of clergy in the Diocese of Kerry:
Retirements:
Fr Patsy Lynch, Ballinskelligs
Fr Sean Hanafin, Ballybunion
Fr Richard O’Connor, Professor in Theology, Rome
Fr Maurice Brick, Castleisland
Appointments:
Fr Padraig Walsh, Our Lady and St Brendans Tralee to be PP Castleisland
Fr Teddy Linehan (Hospital Chaplain) to be PP Our Lady and St Brendans Tralee
Fr Kieran O’Brien Adm. Killarney to be PP Rathmore
Fr Pat O’Donnell, Rathmore to be Adm. Killarney
Fr Gearóid Walsh, Ballymacelligott to be PP Ballybunion
Fr David Kibet-Rugutt, Tralee to be PP Ballinskelligs
Fr Vitalis Barasa, Killarney to be PP Ballymacelligott
Fr Sean Murphy, Kenmare to minister in Killarney
Fr. Jim Lenihan to be Moderator Kilcummin
Fr Brendan Walsh to be Moderator Duagh
Fr. Gearóid Walsh to be Moderator Ballydonoghue
Priests of all Pastoral Areas of the Diocese take up different responsibilities outside their own parishes in the Pastoral Area. This will be decided and communicated locally.
These Appointments will become effective on Wednesday, July 15th 2026
____________________
Nicholas Flynn (Rev.)
Diocesan Secretary
26th June 2026