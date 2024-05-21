The NBSCCCI is running an Art competition from the 1st of September 2025 to the 30th of September 2025. The competition is across visual art such as oil or pencil drawings and sculpture but also includes written submissions. There will be a number of age categories and those are listed on the attached updated poster.

The competition will culminate in all art entries being displayed in New House between the 5th of October up to and including the 1st of November. The exhibition will be open by arrangement on week days in October and the full day on the 1st of November. Winning entries in each category will be invited to a prize giving on Saturday 1st of November.

Follow this link for more information:

National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland – A Safe and Welcoming Church Art Competition 2025