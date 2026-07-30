Kerry Diocesan Pilgrimage to Knock Saturday 22nd August 2026.

The Diocese of Kerry pilgrimage to Knock Shrine will take place on Saturday, 22 August 2026. All are warmly invited to join this special day of prayer and pilgrimage.

The programme begins at 2.00 pm with the Stations of the Cross, followed by the Rosary Procession. Mass will be celebrated in the Basilica at 3.00 pm and will include the Anointing of the Sick.

Pilgrims will also have an opportunity to visit the Apparition Chapel, view the Apparition Mosaic and explore Knock Museum, where admission is free. Other attractions include the New Creation Walk, the landscaped gardens, guided prayer sessions and daily Eucharistic Adoration in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel.

The pilgrimage takes place during the year in which Knock Basilica celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Further information is available at www.knockshrine.ie or by calling 094 938 8100.