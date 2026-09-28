National Synodal Gathering – Have Your Say

Synodal Pathway Working Document

It is a fruit of the Synodal process which began in Spring 2020 and includes an analysis of what has emerged from this process and a series of proposals for the Irish Church categorised under 5 headings or pathways. These proposals will be considered by the National Synodal Assembly to be held in Gormanstown, Co. Meath on Saturday 17th October. This assembly will consist of delegates from the Dioceses of Ireland, as well as other Church organisations that have been part of the Pathway over the past few years.

Have Your Say

To assist the Kerry delegation in its work, the Diocese is asking parishioners to prayerfully read the working document and make submissions to the Kerry delegation using this form

All submissions will be read by the delegation and will help guide their particiupation in the Assembly. Please make submissions before 5pm on Tuesday 13th October.