Millstreet celebrates Season of Creation

The diocesan Season of Creation event was hosted by Millstreet Church community with a wonderful afternoon on Saturday 19th September. The parish had agreed enthusiastically to offer the diocesan Season of Creation event with the Diocese of Kerry Justice, Peace and Care of Creation Committee ( JPIC)

Rachel Budd, biodiversity resource person, with reps from St Johns Tralee and Spa parishes, JPIC and other volunteers

Focal Space for the Season of Creation

The parish created 12 ‘stops’ along the way with tea and refreshments as number 13! The aim was to highlight the work undertaken until now by the parish biodiversity working group along with the work of the Parish Pastoral Council and volunteers from a wide spectrum of the parish.

Millstreet Music Group Fr Fitzgerald is ready to welcome all

The day included JPIC’s information table, the music of creation, a wildflower area, sacred space, the veg growing by Cloghoula school, the swift project, Creation Way and the nuns’ cemetery and of course the planting of a crab apple tree.

Cloghoula School pupils and principal with their garden produce

It was a day to meet, to learn, to pray outside, for spirits to be lifted with wonderful music and to meet some amazing volunteers from gardeners, to very young veg growers, a potter and Bishop Ray himself. People left for home with onions, carrots, strawberry plants and with renewed energy to start or continue the work in their own parish gardens.

Bishop Ray with Barry Fraser, the potter and creator of the Season of Creation stations

Although the event was held in Millstreet church and grounds, all three churches in the parish are taking action for biodiversity- Millstreet, Cullen and Ballydaly and this was shown in a photo display, and all worked together to make the day so enriching. There were helpers of all ages on the day too especially students from Millstreet Community School. This was an event that showed how a parish community can work together and draw in others for a common project.

“For the marvelous grace of your creation,

we pour out our thanks to you. God.”

Part of Prayer of Gratitude for the Earth (Blessing Ceremony in the garden).