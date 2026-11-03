Online Confirmation Talk

“Faith for the Journey: Supporting Your Child Towards Confirmation”

Wednesday 25th November, 2026 @ 7.30pm

An online talk for parents and guardians of children preparing for the Sacrament of Confirmation.

Our guest speaker this year is Gemma Mulligan from the Diocese of Ossory. It is hoped to be an encouraging, supportive and practical talk with time for questions & answers afterwards.

There is always something worthwhile hearing and the best place to begin to support our children is by preparing ourselves.