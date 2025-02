To celebrate the Jubilee Year, a resource has been prepared for prayer before the Blessed Sacrament. The booklet focuses on the request of Pope Francis that we might pray for his intentions throughout the year. It has been prepared for parish adoration groups but could be used by anyone visiting the Blessed Sacrament for a moment of prayer. The booklets could be left in a place to be used by anyone visiting the Blessed Sacrament or shared with your parish group.

RESOURCE PRAYER BOOK 2025