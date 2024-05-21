Job Vacancy – Parish Organist/ Assistant Musical Director at Killarney Parish, Co. Kerry

Job Description:

· To provide Organ accompaniment for the choirs and cantors at weekend Masses

· To provide organ services throughout the Liturgical and Seasonal year as required by the Parish

· To play for the Cathedral Parish Choir at the 10.30am Mass on Sundays.

· Short rehearsals with choir and cantors before Masses, as to be agreed with the Musical Director

· To work with the Musical Director to enhance Liturgical Music in the parish.

· To practice independently when needed to ensure personal proficiency.

The Candidate:

The successful person will:

· Be proficient on the organ, and have the ability to sight-read music

· Have a passion and a good working knowledge of Liturgical music

· Be able to accompany the Choir and work with the Choir Director

· A good team-player who will liaise with the clergy and parish staff in a professional manner

· Previous experience as a Church organist or similar experience is beneficial

To apply, please send a cover letter and CV to:

· FAO: Fr. Kieran O’ Brien, Cathedral Administrator, St. Mary’s Presbytery, Cathedral Walk, Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Or · Email to: Killarney@dioceseofkerry.ie FAO Fr. Kieran O’ Brien

Closing date for receipt of applications is: Tuesday 18th February 2025