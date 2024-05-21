First Holy Communion Webinar 2025

“First Holy Communion – Nurturing Your Child’s Spiritual Journey”

A webinar for parents & guardians of children preparing to receive the Sacrament of First Holy Communion on Wednesday 26th February at 7.30pm. Please click the link above to register and tune in on the night.

Dr. Patricia Kieran from Mary Immaculate College, Limerick is our guest speaker and as a parent herself, she gives a lovely, informative talk which I feel would be a great precursor for parents in supporting their child on their spiritual journey.