Commissioning of Pastoral Leaders

Bishop Ray will commission 25 people as pastoral leaders at 12 noon Mass in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney on Sunday Feb 9th. The ministry of pastoral leader is a new ministry in the Diocese of Kerry. The ministry involves the co-ordination and support of pastoral ministry in parishes and pastoral areas. The volunteer pastoral leaders will work with the clergy, parish secretaries and all those already involved in parish ministry. The pastoral leaders will be commissioned for three years.

If you would like to join us for the Mass, please come along, or you may wish to watch it online – Killarney Parish

Parish life has changed greatly. People are concerned about the future of their parishes. Pastoral leaders will work with the clergy and parish ministers in a complementary role. Over the past two years, the newly commissioned pastoral leaders have undergone a formation programme accredited by Mary Immaculate College, Limerick. This programme has given the participants an opportunity to develop their faith and their skills. Some of the roles they will undertake may be ones that were traditionally carried out by priests e.g. bringing communion to the housebound or supporting the schools with preparation for the reception of the Sacraments. As Bishop Ray has said, “The future Church will be different not better or worse!” as he welcomes the new ministry in the diocese.