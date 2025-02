After 45 years of service, while working with four different Bishops of Kerry, Joan Buckley is retiring from her role at the Pastoral Centre in Killarney.



Joan was awarded a bronze artwork as thanks for her service



Joan and one of her successors, Vera Houlihan



Joan and another of her successors, Samantha O Donoghue



Joan at her farewell meal



The Pastoral Team

Everyone is wishing her the best in her upcoming retirement!