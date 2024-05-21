Mission 2025 – join us!

Our diocesan mission will take place from Sunday January 19th – Wednesday January 22nd. This year’s theme is Pilgrims of Hope, picking up the theme of the Pope Francis’ Jubilee Year. These days offer us a time to gather in reflection and in prayer, online, in parishes and at home. Like the traditional Parish Mission, all are welcome to participate, whatever your age or whether you are actively involved in your local parish community or more on the fringes of organised faith. Everyone is welcome! T

By registering, you will receive a link for the online talks. You will also be sent a daily email during the Mission with links to each aspect of the Mission.

Mission Outline

Pilgrims of Hope, the Mission Booklet is available here and a hard copy is available from your parish church.

Each day, you are invited to join in

Daily Prayer – outlined in the Mission Booklet

– outlined in the Mission Booklet Mission Mass live-streamed from 4 different churches in the diocese

live-streamed from 4 different churches in the diocese Schools Programme – online

– online Prayer Petitions – online

– online Family Time – suggestions in the Mission Booklet

– suggestions in the Mission Booklet Mission Talk each evening at 8pm

The Mission will be central to our ongoing Radio Kerry programming

Horizons at 9am Sunday

at 9am Sunday Sunday Mass at 10am Sunday from Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee

at 10am Sunday from Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee Just a Thought at 7.30am and 12noon Monday to Friday

Mission Guest Speakers

Sunday Jan 19th – Br Richard Hendrick, OFM Cap, poet and mindfulness teacher

Monday Jan 20th – Caoimhe de Barra, CEO of Trocaire, passion for development and global justice

Tuesday Jan 21st – David Wells, author, international speaker, teacher

Wednesday Jan 22nd – Martina Lehane Sheehan, author, spiritual guide, psychotherapist

Mission Masses at 10 am daily

Sunday Jan 19th Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Tralee – Livestreamed and Broadcast on Radio Kerry

Monday Jan 20th Millstreet Parish – Streamed

Tuesday Jan 21st Caherdaniel – Streamed

Wednesday Jan 22nd Moyvane on Wednesday Jan 22nd – Streamed

A Message from Bishop Ray Browne

“May your love be upon us, O Lord, as we place all our hope in you.” Ps 32

We hold our diocesan mission in the first month of 2025, a Jubilee Year in the Church worldwide.

In the Bible, the Book of Leviticus, a Jubilee Year was celebrated every 50 years as: ‘a year dedicated to making a special effort to be reconciled with God, seeking his mercy and forgiveness, that He might bestow on all the graces and blessings the world need at this time’.

Pope Francis writes regarding the theme of Christian Hope: “May the Jubilee Year 2025 be a Holy Year marked by the hope that does not fade, our hope in God. May it help us to recover the confident trust that we require, in the Church and in society, in our interpersonal relationships, in international relations, and in our task of promoting the dignity of all persons and respect for God’s gift of creation.”

The Jubilee Year invites us all to firmly root our hope in our Saviour Jesus Christ. I thank the team at the diocesan pastoral centre, and all involved in our diocesan mission, especially the guest speakers.

+ Ray Browne

January 2025