Day 2 of Mission – Monday Jan 20th

The overall theme of our Mission is Pilgrims of Hope. Pilgrims are people who are on a journey to a destination. Pilgrims are aware that there is more to life than where they find themselves presently. They journey carrying hope with them, hope that the dawn always comes, hope in God’s faithfulness to be with us, in the ups and the downs of life’s journey. We are invited to join in God’s action by responding with love and service.

Monday Jan 20th

Day 1 of Mission 2025 Theme: Give Hope to Others

Today’s theme is Give Hope to Others. Our world needs hope, and never more obviously than now. To be followers of Christ is to reflect God’s hope in our world, wherever we are.

Monday January 20th programme:

As you begin your day, take a moment with God. You can pause the reflection at any stage.

Fr John Fitzgerald is the celebrant for Mass from Millstreet Parish

Add your intention to all those being prayed for at Daily Mass by sending in your prayer petition.

Take a few moments to reflect on the day’s theme, and how you could make it a reality in your life.

Spend a few moments with your children, playing and praying.

Mission Talk @ 8.00 p.m. Caoimhe de Barra, Trócaire CEO

Caoimhe’s career has been underpinned by her passion for social justice and gender equality, and she has more than 20 years’ experience working in leadership and frontline roles in global development and humanitarianism. She was appointed Trócaire CEO in August 2018. Caoimhe is President of CIDSE, an international family of Catholic social justice organisations, and she is on the board of the Irish Emergency Alliance. She has a Master’s in Development Studies from UCD, and lives in Dublin with her family.

You may like to watch Br Richard Hendrick's talk again, or any of our Mission videos.

We pray that these days will enrich and encourage us as people of faith throughout 2025.

