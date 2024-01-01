Confirmation Webinar & Resources

Dr Dan O’Connell, MIC Limerick gave a very informative and inspirational talk online last Thursday 28th November to parents and guardians of children who are now preparing for the Sacrament of Confirmation. Please find the webinar link below.

Some of the questions from parents afterwards were asking are there any other resources out there to further support parents and guardians in guiding their child whilst also complementing the school and parish based preparations. The following are a list of some possible resources you may find helpful.

icatholic.ie has some videos for both you and your child specifically around the Sacrament of Confirmation.

Dublin Diocese have three, pre-recorded, zoom sessions/videos, which are intended to stimulate faith conversation at home whilst also complementing the work of teachers.

Elaine Mahon and Maeve Mahon are the co-authors of a workbook “Come, Gather and Celebrate: Praying the New Missal with Children”. It’s aim is to enable children to more fully and consciously participate at mass. You can purchase the book from Veritas using the link below.