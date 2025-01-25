Munster Dioceses “Seeds of Hope” Conference

Interested to learn how your local parish can respond to the ecological crisis? Join us for an inspiring conference on Saturday 25th January 2025 in Mallow. This conference is an initiative of the bishops from the Dioceses of Kerry, Limerick, Killaloe, Cashel and Emly. It is aimed at parishioners from the four dioceses to help and encourage parishes to respond to the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference call to return part of the parish grounds to nature.

A limited number of places have been allocated to the Kerry Diocese and will be shared across the pastoral areas. For further details contact your parish office or St. John Paul ll Pastoral Centre. Phone: 064-6632644