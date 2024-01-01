Advent – time to prepare

The days of Advent invite us into a joyful time of preparation in a season filled with hope. As we journey through these days, why not take a moment daily to tune into a reflection or prayer? The short pause and quiet space, a fresh perspective all offer a place to be more mindful of your day and of your life. Here are some resources that might assist:
- Irish Bishops Online Daily Advent Reflection
- Online Advent Retreat with Sacred Space
- Online Advent Retreat with Fr Stephen Cummins OP
- Advent as a Time to Get Unstuck