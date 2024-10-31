Talk on Eucharist – Dr Fainche Ryan

Kerry theologian, Tralee woman and Associate Professor at Loyola Institute, Trinity College, Dr Fáinche Ryan will host a Zoom lecture on Thursday Oct 31st, 2024 @ 8.00 p.m.

CLICK HERE to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 818 1524 7072

Passcode: 066723

The Second Vatican Council reminded us that the Eucharist is ‘the source and summit of the Christian life‘ (Lumen Gentium 11), while Augustine, in a homily on the Eucharist advised “It is your own mystery that you are receiving! You are saying “Amen” to what you are … ” This presentation will seek to explain something of the mystery of this gift of the Eucharist, of what it means for a baptised person to participate in the Eucharist, and also the impact of what it means to say that the Church makes the Eucharist while at once the Eucharist makes the Church. The presentation aims to be both instructive and challenging and to go some way toward addressing the many questions put to me over the years about this mystery we receive.

Fáinche Ryan is Associate Professor of Theology at the Loyola Institute, Trinity College Dublin and is the current Vice-President of the European Society of Catholic Theology. She completed her doctorate at the Pontifical University of St Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome. Her research, which focused on the theology of Thomas Aquinas was subsequently published as Formation in Holiness. Thomas Aquinas on Sacra doctrina (Peeters, Louvain). In her teaching and research Fáinche studies Eucharistic theology, the important concept of the ‘sensus fidei fidelium’, and women and their role in theology. Since joining the staff at Trinity she has developed a module on the theology of the early Irish Church, in particular of the Book of Kells. Fáinche has worked on parish missions, and regularly gives input to parish and diocesan groups, often presenting work from her publication with Columba Press, The Eucharist: What do we believe?