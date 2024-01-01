Christmas Music Workshop

St Brendan’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee is the venue for the music workshop for parish choirs, musicians, cantors and music directors on Monday, November 11th at 7.30pm. The workshop will provide an opportunity to learn new music for Christmas as well as the hymn chosen for the diocesan Mission 2025. The hymn, Sail the Soul by Liam Lawton, will also be our diocesan hymn for Jubilee 2025. The presenter for the workshop will be Ailish Walsh O’Connor, who is Choir Director for Castleisland Parish Choir and is also Chairperson of the Diocesan Liturgy Committee. To register for this workshop or more information, contact Frances Rowland on 064 6632644 or email francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.org