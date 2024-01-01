Vacancy: DA for Post-Primary Religious Education

The Diocese of Kerry

invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the following position:

Diocesan Advisor for Post-Primary Religious Education

As a member of the Diocesan Pastoral Team,

this person will take particular responsibility for supporting religious education in the post-primary schools on a three-year fixed-term contract.

Prospective candidates should be graduates with proven experience of teaching religious education at post-primary level, have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, have excellent computer skills and be holders of a valid driving licence with the use of a car.

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

The applicant will be committed to the ethos of the Catholic faith.

All particulars of the role and the application process can be found on www.dioceseofkerry.ie

Apply, in confidence, sending your cover letter and application form, quoting subject Diocesan Advisor for Post-Primary Religious Education to:

diocesanpastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.org

Closing date for applications is 1pm on Friday Oct 25th 2024

Short listing will apply. Canvassing will disqualify.

The Diocese of Kerry is an equal opportunity employer.

DoK Job Description – Diocesan Advisor for PostPrimary Religious Education – Oct 2024

DoK Application Form – Diocesan Advisor for PostPrimary Religious Education – Oct 2024