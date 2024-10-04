Relics Of St Bernadette in Tralee

In 1858, Our Blessed Lady appeared 18 times to a young girl, Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes. Bernadette died in 1879 and was later canonized in 1933. Her relics will journey on pilgrimage to Ireland for the very first time, visiting every diocese in the country from September 4th to November 5th this year. This very special, once-in-lifetime event will provide an opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the special gifts and charisms of Lourdes in their diocese.

The relics will be brought here to St Brendan’s Church on Friday September 13th and Saturday September 14th. We are looking forward to this unique event, for our parish and for our diocese.