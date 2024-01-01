Moments of Reflection – Mary Cogan

Mary Cogan is launching her new book: Moments of Reflection, Mindful Thoughts and Photographs, on Saturday the 21st of September in the Listowel Arms at 7pm, just after Mass. This beautiful hardback book includes several of the Thoughts she has aired on Radio Kerry over the last few years. Mary taught in Listowel Presentation Convent Irish and English and her skill with the written and spoken word is in evidence in her Thoughts. Mary is a much loved personality in the Listowel and North Kerry area, interacting both in person and online in her listowelconnection.com blog. Her thoughts are interesting educational and very often bring a smile to the listener’s face. All are invited to the launch are are guaranteed a special night to remember.