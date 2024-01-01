Communications Changes

The diocese of Kerry welcomes David Sheehan into the role of Communications and Media Officer, as Mary Fagan retires after 16 years with the diocese. The role is threefold: overseeing internal and external communications for the diocese; managing the technology and social media for the diocese and the more public aspect of the job, the production of Horizons and Just a Thought for Radio Kerry.

David Sheehan is a Tralee man with experience in computing, sales, and media editing. He has qualifications in Marketing and Business Studies. It is not his first time encountering the great legacy of Fr Pat Ahern as he worked with archives for Siamsa Tíre just before Covid. David is enthusiastic about his new role:

I feel great about my new role as the Communications and Media Officer. I’m looking forward to meeting people from across the diocese and putting their stories out on air on Horizons. Please reach out to me with any queries or requests at davidsheehan@dioceseofkerry.ie

David Sheehan will produce and present Horizons with the help of a dedicated team including Gráinne Quirke and contributors from all over the diocese.

Horizons is the Sunday morning at 9 programme on Radio Kerry that communicates the Christian message in the context of contemporary Irish society. As well as supporting people in their Christian Faith, it reaches out to the growing number of people who have become distanced from their Church for whatever reason, and to those with a keen interest in the spiritual. It informs people about events as they unfold and provides a rich source of entertainment. The programme which began with the birth of Radio Kerry under the creative and talented eye of Fr. Pat Ahern is an integral part of Radio Kerry’s schedule and the community it seeks to serve. Currently Mass follows Horizons live from Our Lady and St. Brendan’s church Tralee on Sunday mornings.

Just a Thought is a one-minute reflection aired Monday to Friday on Radio Kerry around 7.30 and 12 noon. Here again the contributors come from all over the diocese. New writers are welcome to try their hand, writing a set of Thoughts. Visit dioceseofkerry.ie for contact numbers and details.

Tomás Kenny is also moving from the Diocese of Kerry to The Archdiocese of Tuam which includes half of County Mayo, half of County Galway and part of County Roscommon. He will be working as Diocesan Advisor in Religious Education at Secondary School level, liaising with teachers and principals. This is the same role he has held for the last ten years in the diocese of Kerry.

Bishop Ray Browne welcomes David Sheehan and wishes well to Mary Fagan and Tomás Kenny.