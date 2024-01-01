Season of Creation Webinar, To Hope and Act With Creation

Diocese of Kerry Webinar Season of Creation, 12th Sept. 2024 at 7.30pm

Dr. Niamh Brennan is a writer and educator. Her research focuses on what is arguably the most critical issue of our time, the ecological crisis, whose effects are growing in our daily lives and raising concerns about the future of all life.

Niamh will help us to celebrate the Season of Creation with “The Cosmic Story” and share scientific insights into how creation came into being, As we begin to learn about cosmology – how can we learn to live it?

Niamh will help us to find our feet and move forward To Hope and Act with Creation

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M-hNfiz5Ste-NyvwG4DS8g#/registration