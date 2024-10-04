Season of Creation 1st Sept to 4th Oct 2024

A Call to To Hope and Act with Creation

The Diocese of Kerry under the leadership of Bishop Ray Browne joins dioceses across Ireland and Christian churches globally, in calling us To Hope and Act with Creation this ‘Season of Creation’.

Last year the Catholic bishops of Ireland set a very clear, specific and local challenge, that parishes would return 30% of church grounds to nature by 2030. This is a response to the biodiversity crisis our world is facing, the call of Pope Francis in ‘Laudato Si’ and the agreements made at recent UN Conferences on Biodiversity.

“Parishes are asked to expand their circles of solidarity, to protect and care for biodiversity and creation on 30% of their grounds, and to care for this as a haven for pollinators and biodiversity, that can be enjoyed by the whole community.” Catholic bishops of Ireland 2023

Now as the Season of Creation 2024 gets underway, Bishop Ray Browne and The Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Committee (JPIC) reiterates this call to all parishes across the diocese. Clear step by step measures are being outlined for parishes to make changes and become more biodiverse.

Our 53 parishes across the diocese are being encouraged to mark the Season through awareness and actions. Ideas and resources are provided on the diocesan website. These Ideas can be viewed here.

During this special time parishes are encouraged, through their parish pastoral councils to discuss and take steps To Hope and Act with Creation in a way appropriate to their own particular grounds.

Parishes can download copies of which explains the theme and gives suggestions of practical actions that can be taken in their parish grounds.

Parishes have also received the liturgical resources on the theme for weekend Masses during this 5-week Season.

The Diocese will host a Webinar with Dr Niamh Brennan on September 12th inviting people to register and join this online session, growing awareness around the season and this year’s theme. Register on the diocesan website.

Practical workshops will also be hosted throughout the diocese to help parishes take steps towards more biodiversity in their spaces and gardens. Our Lady and St Brendans Tralee and St. James’ Church, Killorglin have set the date of September 28th for their workshops.

The Radio Kerry programme ‘Horizons’, the daily ‘Just a Thought’, the diocesan website, Facebook and Instagram will all highlight the theme across the Season.

The Season is the time from September 1st to October 4th when Christian churches around the world focus on prayer and action to protect the natural world or creation, ‘our common home’. This can be described as the churches’ eco time. It closes on the 4th of October, the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, Patron Saint of Ecology. It is certainly opportune as all of us are called to awaken to the urgent need to heal our relationship both with creation and with one another. The term ‘Our Common Home’ is used by Pope Francis in his letter ‘Laudato Si’ on Care for Our Common Home’, the letter was and is addressed “to every person living on the planet”.

“The climate crisis requires our decisive action, here and now and the Church is fully committed to playing her part.” Pope Francis

Additional Events will be hosted by parishes throughout this Season of creation. Check here for more details.