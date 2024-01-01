Diocese of Kerry Job Vacancy

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Communications and Media Officer.

This is a full-time role.

Applications from candidates seeking a part-time position focusing on either radio communications or technology would also be welcomed.

Position Title Communications and Media Officer

Location Tralee/Hybrid

Work Schedule 37.5 hrs per week

Contract 3-year Fixed Term

Salary commensurate with experience

The Role

Oversee internal and external communications for the diocese.

Manage technology and social media for the diocese.

Production and presentation of weekly radio programme: Horizons

General Responsibilities

Develop and implement a comprehensive communication strategy that aligns with the diocese’s mission.

Collaborate with diocesan leadership to address communication needs and opportunities.

Manage internal communication channels to ensure effective information flow in the diocese.

Oversee the creation and dissemination of content across various platforms.

Manage the diocese’s digital presence, including website maintenance and social media engagement.

Develop and implement crisis communication plan to provide timely and appropriate responses.

First point of contact in relation to media and queries – identifying appropriate spokespeople on specific topics.

Manage the diocesan Radio Kerry content: Horizons and Just a Thought

Maintain relationships with local, national and Catholic media outlets.

Co-ordinate media coverage to promote diocesan initiatives, events and services.

Provide communication training, resources and support to clergy, parish staff and volunteers.

Essential Requirements

A relevant third-level qualification in media, journalism, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

1 year or more demonstrable work experience in a similar role.

Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.

A strong understanding of the design and updating of websites and the use of new media tools for marketing/communications purposes.

Have excellent written and verbal communication skills including editing and the ability to distil complex policy information into clear messages.

Hold a full clean driving licence.

Committed to the ethos of the Catholic faith.

Specific requirement for Radio Communications

Proven experience in radio communications or broadcasting.

Excellent writing, editing, and verbal communication skills.

Strong project management and organizational abilities.

Ability to work collaboratively with creative and technical teams.

Specific requirement for Technology Communications

Proven experience in technology communications or a related field.

Strong technical writing and editing skills.

Familiarity with digital marketing tools and platforms.

Personal attributes

Have a solid track record in communicating to diverse audiences through a variety of media.

Have excellent planning skills and the ability to think strategically.

Have the ability to manage and work within a budget.

Be an enthusiastic and motivated self-starter with the ability to work in a team.

Be detail orientated and able to multi-task.

Have excellent interpersonal, networking and relationship-building skills.

Detailed information on all aspects of our work is available at www.dioceseofkerry.ie

Application Process

To apply, please email a CV and letter of application detailing your suitability to diocesanpastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.org, clearly stating the subject line as: Communications and Media Officer.

Closing date for applications is by Friday July 12th, 2024 @ 5.00pm

Diocese of Kerry is an equal opportunities employer.

Garda Vetting will apply to this role