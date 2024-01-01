Communications and Media Officer

Communications and Media Officer

Diocese of Kerry Job Vacancy

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Communications and Media Officer.

This is a full-time role.

Applications from candidates seeking a part-time position focusing on either radio communications or technology would also be welcomed.

Position Title             Communications and Media Officer

Location                     Tralee/Hybrid

Work Schedule           37.5 hrs per week

Contract                     3-year Fixed Term

Salary commensurate with experience

The Role

  • Oversee internal and external communications for the diocese.
  • Manage technology and social media for the diocese.
  • Production and presentation of weekly radio programme: Horizons

General Responsibilities

  • Develop and implement a comprehensive communication strategy that aligns with the diocese’s mission.
  • Collaborate with diocesan leadership to address communication needs and opportunities.
  • Manage internal communication channels to ensure effective information flow in the diocese.
  • Oversee the creation and dissemination of content across various platforms.
  • Manage the diocese’s digital presence, including website maintenance and social media engagement.
  • Develop and implement crisis communication plan to provide timely and appropriate responses.
  • First point of contact in relation to media and queries – identifying appropriate spokespeople on specific topics.
  • Manage the diocesan Radio Kerry content: Horizons and Just a Thought
  • Maintain relationships with local, national and Catholic media outlets.
  • Co-ordinate media coverage to promote diocesan initiatives, events and services.
  • Provide communication training, resources and support to clergy, parish staff and volunteers.

Essential Requirements

  • A relevant third-level qualification in media, journalism, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • 1 year or more demonstrable work experience in a similar role.
  • Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.
  • A strong understanding of the design and updating of websites and the use of new media tools for marketing/communications purposes.
  • Have excellent written and verbal communication skills including editing and the ability to distil complex policy information into clear messages.
  • Hold a full clean driving licence.
  • Committed to the ethos of the Catholic faith.

Specific requirement for Radio Communications

  • Proven experience in radio communications or broadcasting.
  • Excellent writing, editing, and verbal communication skills.
  • Strong project management and organizational abilities.
  • Ability to work collaboratively with creative and technical teams.

 Specific requirement for Technology Communications

  • Proven experience in technology communications or a related field.
  • Strong technical writing and editing skills.
  • Familiarity with digital marketing tools and platforms.

Personal attributes

  • Have a solid track record in communicating to diverse audiences through a variety of media.
  • Have excellent planning skills and the ability to think strategically.
  • Have the ability to manage and work within a budget.
  • Be an enthusiastic and motivated self-starter with the ability to work in a team.
  • Be detail orientated and able to multi-task.
  • Have excellent interpersonal, networking and relationship-building skills.

 

Detailed information on all aspects of our work is available at www.dioceseofkerry.ie

 

Application Process

To apply, please email a CV and letter of application detailing your suitability to diocesanpastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.org, clearly stating the subject line as: Communications and Media Officer.

 Closing date for applications is by Friday July 12th, 2024 @ 5.00pm

 Diocese of Kerry is an equal opportunities employer.

Garda Vetting will apply to this role

 

 