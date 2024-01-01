Diocese of Kerry Job Vacancy
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Communications and Media Officer.
This is a full-time role.
Applications from candidates seeking a part-time position focusing on either radio communications or technology would also be welcomed.
Position Title Communications and Media Officer
Location Tralee/Hybrid
Work Schedule 37.5 hrs per week
Contract 3-year Fixed Term
Salary commensurate with experience
The Role
- Oversee internal and external communications for the diocese.
- Manage technology and social media for the diocese.
- Production and presentation of weekly radio programme: Horizons
General Responsibilities
- Develop and implement a comprehensive communication strategy that aligns with the diocese’s mission.
- Collaborate with diocesan leadership to address communication needs and opportunities.
- Manage internal communication channels to ensure effective information flow in the diocese.
- Oversee the creation and dissemination of content across various platforms.
- Manage the diocese’s digital presence, including website maintenance and social media engagement.
- Develop and implement crisis communication plan to provide timely and appropriate responses.
- First point of contact in relation to media and queries – identifying appropriate spokespeople on specific topics.
- Manage the diocesan Radio Kerry content: Horizons and Just a Thought
- Maintain relationships with local, national and Catholic media outlets.
- Co-ordinate media coverage to promote diocesan initiatives, events and services.
- Provide communication training, resources and support to clergy, parish staff and volunteers.
Essential Requirements
- A relevant third-level qualification in media, journalism, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
- 1 year or more demonstrable work experience in a similar role.
- Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.
- A strong understanding of the design and updating of websites and the use of new media tools for marketing/communications purposes.
- Have excellent written and verbal communication skills including editing and the ability to distil complex policy information into clear messages.
- Hold a full clean driving licence.
- Committed to the ethos of the Catholic faith.
Specific requirement for Radio Communications
- Proven experience in radio communications or broadcasting.
- Excellent writing, editing, and verbal communication skills.
- Strong project management and organizational abilities.
- Ability to work collaboratively with creative and technical teams.
Specific requirement for Technology Communications
- Proven experience in technology communications or a related field.
- Strong technical writing and editing skills.
- Familiarity with digital marketing tools and platforms.
Personal attributes
- Have a solid track record in communicating to diverse audiences through a variety of media.
- Have excellent planning skills and the ability to think strategically.
- Have the ability to manage and work within a budget.
- Be an enthusiastic and motivated self-starter with the ability to work in a team.
- Be detail orientated and able to multi-task.
- Have excellent interpersonal, networking and relationship-building skills.
Detailed information on all aspects of our work is available at www.dioceseofkerry.ie
Application Process
To apply, please email a CV and letter of application detailing your suitability to diocesanpastoralcentre@dioceseofkerry.org, clearly stating the subject line as: Communications and Media Officer.
Closing date for applications is by Friday July 12th, 2024 @ 5.00pm
Diocese of Kerry is an equal opportunities employer.
Garda Vetting will apply to this role