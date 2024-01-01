Healthcare Chaplain Bons Tralee

PASTORAL CARE VACANCY

Job Title:Healthcare Chaplain

Reporting to: Director of Pastoral Care

Contract: Permanent – 35 hours per week (rostered over seven days)

On-Call/Night Duty: No night duty, or out of hours on call

Job Purpose:

Pastoral care is an integral part of the Catholic Ministry of Healthcare. The role of the Healthcare Chaplain is to help provide for the total care of the patient and their families by striving to meet spiritual, emotional, religious, and cultural needs. Working in a multi-disciplinary environment, the Healthcare Chaplain’s ministry will embody the Mission and Values that underpin the Bon Secours approach to compassionate, person-centred care, and it will also promote an organisational ethos and culture that celebrates the human dignity of every individual within the hospital community.

Responsibilities:

Primary responsibilities of the post include, and are not limited to:

Provide spiritual, emotional, religious, and cultural care to patients and their families with sensitivity, openness, and respect in a variety of contexts e.g., pre/post-surgery, End of Life, Bereavement, etc. and within a multi-cultural and multi-faith context.

Ensure that the religious/sacramental needs of patients are met in keeping with the Bon Secours Mission, Values and Ethos.

Provide spiritual, emotional, religious, and cultural care to staff, as required.

Appropriately facilitate prayer with individuals, families, or other groupings.

Assist with the care of the chapel and plan/participate in liturgical events.

Support others in their decision-making processes especially in ethical situations.

Establish and maintain professional and interdisciplinary relationships.

Explain and promote pastoral care services during staff learning and development activities such as induction of new staff, ongoing training days, etc.

Membership of Hospital Teams / Committees / Groups as requested by the Director of Pastoral Care.

Support the learning of healthcare chaplain interns during their clinical placement.

Identify opportunities to improve the quality of the pastoral care service.

Advocate for the persons in one’s care.

Assist in the creation and revision of relevant policies and procedures and comply with all BSHS policies and codes as mandated by the Hospital.

Demonstrate flexibility in respect of work roster and the demands of the service.

Undertake specific functions/duties as requested by the Director of Pastoral Care.

Essential Requirements:

Committed to embracing and sharing the Mission, Vision, Values and Catholic Ethos of the Bon Secours Health System.

Degree in Theology (or a combined degree with Theology as a major subject) from a recognised theology faculty.

Successful completion of 3 units of Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) in an accredited training centre, or Higher Diploma in Pastoral Theology (Healthcare Chaplaincy).

Possess, or have applied for, certification as a Healthcare Chaplain by the Healthcare Chaplaincy Board.

Minimum of 2 years providing pastoral care in the acute adult healthcare setting.

Articulate and deliver person-centred care according to the principles of Catholic healthcare.

Evidence a mature integration of theology and effective pastoral practice.

Flexibility and creativity in responding appropriately to the spiritual, emotional, religious, and cultural needs of patients, their families, and staff.

Compassionate and purposeful spiritual accompaniment of patients and their families at End of Life.

Ability to self-direct and prioritise competing work activities.

Excellent oral and written communication and presentation skills.

Ability to contribute appropriately to meetings within a multi-disciplinary context.

A routine of professional self-care.

Working level of IT proficiency.

Informal enquiries to:

Owen McCarthy, Head of Mission & Director of Pastoral Care

Email: omccarthy@bonsecours.ie

Applications via Workday:

Closing date for receipt of applications is Friday the 21st of June 2024

Applications may also be sourced from existing CVs on file/referrals.

Please note a panel may be formed for future vacancies, which may arise in the Hospital.

BON SECOURS HOSPITAL IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES EMPLOYER