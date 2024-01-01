2024 Synod – Feedback Wanted

International Synod Feedback Survey

The Synod of Bishops met in Rome this past October and will be meeting again in October 2024. To help them in their work, the participants in the Synod have asked that the Church in each country give them feedback about what is already happening throughout the world to increase participation and the sharing of responsibility in the life of parishes and the Church as a whole. (If you want to find out more about last October’s Synod, scroll further down this page to the Synod Update section.)

To help the Irish Church respond to this invitation, the Diocese of Kerry is inviting parishioners to complete this on-line survey by Friday 15th of March.

If you would prefer to answer by post, you can send your answers to the following questions to Diocesan Synodal Team, St John’s Parish Centre, Castle Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry V92 K88V.

1. The Church is called to communicate the Gospel of Christ and to listen

to co-operate in building up faith and in supporting people in times of difficulty

to share our talents and our resources within the Church and with the broader community. What positive things are happening in your parish community and Pastoral Area? How is the activity being shared amongst different people in the community? 2. The Church is called to communicate the Gospel of Christ and to listen

to co-operate in building up faith and in supporting people in times of difficulty

to share our talents and our resources within the Church and with the broader community. Thinking of your answers to the previous questions:Can you suggest ways people can be more active and take greater responsibility in their parish communities and Pastoral Areas?What new things can our parish communities achieve? 3. What opportunities are there to give greater priority to lay involvement in the life of the Irish Church at national level?

Synod Update

If you want to find out more about what happened at the Synod in Rome this past October, perhaps the best place to start is this video of Bishop Brendan Leahy of Limerick, one of the participants at the Synod.

Please accept statistics, marketing cookies to watch this video.

The Synod also addressed a Letter to the People of God – that is, the entire Church thrroughout the world.

Finally, if you want to read a detailed account of the work of the October 2023 Session of the Synod, the session’s final document can be found here.