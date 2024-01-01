Parish Consultation Meeting Dates

Your Parish meeting is coming up – Check below.
The journey so far includes:
- The Bishop’s Pastoral Letter asking for your participation in shaping the future of parishes
- The Jessie Rogers Webinar setting the scriptural and church context
- And the most recent Webinar giving different examples of how other parishes and diocese have developed to meet the new situation of less priests
The final preparation for your parish meeting is to consider the following three questions:
- Without the presence of a priest to lead and coordinate, what aspects of parish life could we, the laity, take responsibility for and organise ourselves?
- Where do we see scope for cooperation with neighbouring parishes in our pastoral area?
- Given what Bishop Ray has said about reducing numbers and increasing age, what do we want to say to priests?
Think about, discuss and encourage people to attend. Thank you for your interest in the future of your parish.
21Feb
Castleisland Consultation Gathering
Castleisland Wed. … Read More
22Feb
Parish Gathering Allihies, Thurs. 22nd Feb, After 7pm … Read More
22Feb
Thursday 22nd Feb at 7.30pm in St Michael’s … Read More
22Feb
On Thurs 22nd of Feb at 8pm in … Read More
26Feb
Ballymacelligott Parish Consultation
Parish Gathering Ballymacelligott, Mon. 26th, Feb7.30 pm, O’Brennan … Read More
26Feb
Ballydonoghue Parish Consultation
Monday 26th Feb at 7.30pm in St. Teresa’s … Read More
26Feb
Kilgarvan Consultation Meeting
Mon 26th Feb at 7.30pm in St. Patrick’s … Read More
26Feb
Killeentierna Consultation Meeting
Monday 26th Feb from 7.30 pm to 9pm … Read More
27Feb
Killarney Consultation Meeting
Killarney Parish Gathering on Tuesday 27th of February … Read More
27Feb
Ardfert Kilmoyley Consultation Meeting
Tuesday 27th Feb at 7.30 in Cuil Mhuire … Read More
27Feb
Ballydesmond Consultation Meeting
On Tuesday 27th Feb at 8pm in Ballydesmond … Read More
27Feb
Parish Gathering Dingle. Tuesday 27th February at 7.30pm … Read More
28Feb
Ballybunion Parish Consultation Meeting
Parish Gathering Scoil Íosagáin Wed the 28th at … Read More
28Feb
St Johns Consultation Gathering
St. Johns on Wed 28th at 7 pm … Read More
28Feb
Dromtariffe Consultation Meeting
Dromtariffe Wed. 28th Feb 8.00 pm Dromtariffe Parish … Read More
28Feb
On wed 28th Feb at 8pm in Teach … Read More
29Feb
Thursday the 29th Feb at 7pm in Lauragh … Read More
01Mar
Castlegregory Consultation Meeting
Friday 1st March at 7.30 in the Clubrooms … Read More
01Mar
Glenflesk Consultation Meeting
On Friday 1st March at 7.30pm in Glenflesk … Read More
01Mar
Annascaul Consultation Meeting
Parish Gathering Annascaul. Friday March 1st at 7.30pm … Read More
03Mar
Glengarriff Consultation Meeting
Sunday the 3rd March at 4.30 in Glengarriff … Read More
04Mar
Millstreet Consultation Meeting
On the 4th March in Canon O Donovan … Read More
04Mar
Monday 4th March at 7.30pm in The Forge … Read More
05Mar
Moyvane/Knockanure Consultation Meeting
Moyvane/Knockanure gathers on Tues 5th March at 7.30 … Read More
05Mar
Lixnaw Tues. 5th March 8.00 pm Dromclough NS … Read More
07Mar
Thursday 7th March at 7.30pm in St. John’s … Read More
07Mar
Duagh Thurs. 7th March 7.30 pm Lyreacrompane Community … Read More