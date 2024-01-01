Parish Consultation Meeting Dates

Your Parish meeting is coming up – Check below.

The journey so far includes:

The Bishop’s Pastoral Letter asking for your participation in shaping the future of parishes

The Jessie Rogers Webinar setting the scriptural and church context

And the most recent Webinar giving different examples of how other parishes and diocese have developed to meet the new situation of less priests

The final preparation for your parish meeting is to consider the following three questions:

Without the presence of a priest to lead and coordinate, what aspects of parish life could we, the laity, take responsibility for and organise ourselves? Where do we see scope for cooperation with neighbouring parishes in our pastoral area? Given what Bishop Ray has said about reducing numbers and increasing age, what do we want to say to priests?

Think about, discuss and encourage people to attend. Thank you for your interest in the future of your parish.

21Feb

Castleisland Consultation Gathering

Castleisland Wed. … Read More

22Feb

Allihies Consultation Meeting

Parish Gathering Allihies, Thurs. 22nd Feb, After 7pm … Read More

22Feb

Sneem Consultation Meeting

Thursday 22nd Feb at 7.30pm in St Michael’s … Read More

22Feb

Brosna Consultation Meeting

On Thurs 22nd of Feb at 8pm in … Read More

26Feb

Ballymacelligott Parish Consultation

Parish Gathering Ballymacelligott, Mon. 26th, Feb7.30 pm, O’Brennan … Read More

26Feb

Ballydonoghue Parish Consultation

Monday 26th Feb at 7.30pm in St. Teresa’s … Read More

26Feb

Kilgarvan Consultation Meeting

Mon 26th Feb at 7.30pm in St. Patrick’s … Read More

26Feb

Killeentierna Consultation Meeting

Monday 26th Feb from 7.30 pm to 9pm … Read More

27Feb

Killarney Consultation Meeting

Killarney Parish Gathering on Tuesday 27th of February … Read More

27Feb

Ardfert Kilmoyley Consultation Meeting

Tuesday 27th Feb at 7.30 in Cuil Mhuire … Read More

27Feb

Ballydesmond Consultation Meeting

On Tuesday 27th Feb at 8pm in Ballydesmond … Read More

27Feb

Dingle Consultation Meeting

Parish Gathering Dingle. Tuesday 27th February at 7.30pm … Read More

28Feb

Ballybunion Parish Consultation Meeting

Parish Gathering Scoil Íosagáin Wed the 28th at … Read More

28Feb

St Johns Consultation Gathering

St. Johns on Wed 28th at 7 pm … Read More

28Feb

Dromtariffe Consultation Meeting

Dromtariffe Wed. 28th Feb 8.00 pm Dromtariffe Parish … Read More

28Feb

Rathmore Consultation Meeting

On wed 28th Feb at 8pm in Teach … Read More

29Feb

Tuosist Consultation Meeting

Thursday the 29th Feb at 7pm in Lauragh … Read More

01Mar

Castlegregory Consultation Meeting

Friday 1st March at 7.30 in the Clubrooms … Read More

01Mar

Glenflesk Consultation Meeting

On Friday 1st March at 7.30pm in Glenflesk … Read More

01Mar

Annascaul Consultation Meeting

Parish Gathering Annascaul. Friday March 1st at 7.30pm … Read More

03Mar

Glengarriff Consultation Meeting

Sunday the 3rd March at 4.30 in Glengarriff … Read More

04Mar

Millstreet Consultation Meeting

On the 4th March in Canon O Donovan … Read More

04Mar

Spa Consultation Meeting

Monday 4th March at 7.30pm in The Forge … Read More

05Mar

Moyvane/Knockanure Consultation Meeting

Moyvane/Knockanure gathers on Tues 5th March at 7.30 … Read More

05Mar

Lixnaw Consultation Meeting

Lixnaw Tues. 5th March 8.00 pm Dromclough NS … Read More

07Mar

Kenmare Consultation Meeting

Thursday 7th March at 7.30pm in St. John’s … Read More

07Mar

Duagh Consultation Meeting

Duagh Thurs. 7th March 7.30 pm Lyreacrompane Community … Read More