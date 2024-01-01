Get Ready for Your Parish Consultation Meeting

Your Parish meeting is coming up soon. The journey so far includes:

The Bishop’s Pastoral Letter asking for your participation in shaping the future of parishes

The Jessie Rogers Webinar setting the scriptural and church context

And the most recent Webinar giving different examples of how other parishes and diocese have developed to meet the new situation of less priests

The final preparation for your parish meeting is to consider the following three questions:

Without the presence of a priest to lead and coordinate, what aspects of parish life could we, the laity, take responsibility for and organise ourselves? Where do we see scope for cooperation with neighbouring parishes in our pastoral area? Given what Bishop Ray has said about reducing numbers and increasing age, what do we want to say to priests?

So please listen out and get the details of your parish meeting. Think about, discuss and encourage people to attend. The set dates are here on the site in upcoming Events.

Thank you for your interest in the future of your parish.