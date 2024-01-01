Parish Consultations: Dates Times Venues

Parish Consultations: Dates Times Venues

Parish Date Time Venue
Abbeydorney Tues. 20th Feb 7.30 pm Day Chapel, Abbeydorney Church
Adrigole Sat. 24th Feb After 8pm Mass St Fachtnas Church, Adrigole
Allihies Thurs. 22nd Feb After 7pm Mass Cahermore Church
Annascaul Fri. 1st Mar 7.30 pm Annascaul Community Hall
Ardfert & Kilmoyley Tues. 27th Feb 7.30 pm Cuil Mhuire Pastoral Centre, Ardfert
Paróiste ‘n Fheirtéaraigh Fri. 8th Mar 7.30 pm Áras Bréanainn
Ballybunion Wed. 28th Feb 7.30 pm Scoil Íosagáin
Ballydesmond Tues. 27th Feb 8.00 pm Ballydesmond N.S.
Ballydonoghue Mon. 26th Feb 7.30 pm St Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue
Ballyheigue Thurs. 29th Feb 8.00 pm Community Centre Ballyheigue
Ballylongford Tues. 27th Feb 7.30 pm Parish Hall, Ballylongford
Ballymacelligott Mon. 26th Feb 7.30 pm O’Brennan School Hall
Beaufort Wed. 6th Mar 7.30 pm Beaufort Community Hall
Boherbue Wed. 6th Mar 7.30 pm The Library Boherbue Comp School
Brosna Thurs. 22nd Feb 8.00 pm Brosna Parish Hall
Caherciveen Wed. 28th Feb 7.30 pm Coláiste na Sceilge
Caherdaniel Mon. 4th Mar 7.30 pm Parish Hall, Caherdaniel
Castlegregory Fri. 1st Mar 7.30 pm The Clubrooms, Castlegregory
Castleisland Wed. 21st Feb 8.00 pm River Island Hotel
Castlemaine Thurs. 29th Feb 8.00 pm Keel Church
Castletownbere Wed. 6th Mar 7.30 pm Scoil an Chroí Ró-Naofa
Causewey/Ballyduff Wed. 28th Feb 7.30 pm Parish Office, Ballyduff
Dingle Tues. 27th Feb 7.30 pm Benners Hotel
Dromtariffe Wed. 28th Feb 8.00 pm Dromtariffe Parish Hall
Duagh Thurs., 7th Mar 7.30 pm Lyreacrompane Community Dev Hall
Eyeries Mon. 26th Feb 7.30 pm Eyeries Church
Firies Tues. 12th Mar 8.15 pm Marian Hall, Firies
Glenflesk Fri. 1st Mar 7.30 pm Glenflesk GAA Hall
Glengarriff Sun. 3rd Mar 4.30 pm Glengarriff Hall
Kenmare Thurs. 7th Mar 7.30 pm St John’s National School
Kilcummin Mon. 4th Mar 7.30 pm The Recreational Hall
Kilgarvan Mon. 26th Feb 7.30 pm St Patrick’s Church
Killarney Tues. 27th Feb 7.30 pm St John Paul II Pastoral Centre
Killeentierna Mon. 26th Feb 7.30 pm – 9 pm Currow Parish Centre
Killorglin Mon. 4th Mar 7.30 pm Day Care Centre, Market Street
Knocknagoshel Mon. 4th Mar 7.30 pm Knocknagoshel Community Centre
Listowel Fri. 22nd Mar 7.30 pm St. Michael’s College, Listowel
Lixnaw Tues. 5th Mar 8.00 pm Dromclough NS
Millstreet Mon. 4th Mar 7.30 pm Canon O’Donovan Day Care Centre
Moyvane/Knockanure Tues. 5th March 7.30 pm Marian Hall Moyvane
Our Lady & St Brendans Mon. 26th Feb 7.30 pm St Brendan’s Pastoral Centre
Rathmore Wed. 28th Feb 8.00 pm Teach Íosagáin Rathmore
Sneem Thurs. 22nd Feb 7.30 pm St Michael’s Church, Sneem
Spa Mon. 4th Mar 7.30 pm The Forge Churchill
St. John’s Wed. 28th Feb 7.00 pm St John’s Pastoral Centre
Tuosist Thurs. 29th Feb 7.00 pm Lauragh Community Centre
Valentia Mon. 19th Feb 8.00 pm Royal Hotel

 

The journey so far includes:

The final preparation for your parish meeting is to consider the following three questions:

  1. Without the presence of a priest to lead and coordinate, what aspects of parish life could we, the laity, take responsibility for and organise ourselves?
  2. Where do we see scope for cooperation with neighbouring parishes in our pastoral area?
  3. Given what Bishop Ray has said about reducing numbers and increasing age, what do we want to say to priests?

Think about,  discuss and encourage people to attend. Thank you for your interest in the future of your parish.

 

 

 