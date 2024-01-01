Parish Consultations: Dates Times Venues

Parish Date Time Venue Abbeydorney Tues. 20th Feb 7.30 pm Day Chapel, Abbeydorney Church Adrigole Sat. 24th Feb After 8pm Mass St Fachtnas Church, Adrigole Allihies Thurs. 22nd Feb After 7pm Mass Cahermore Church Annascaul Fri. 1st Mar 7.30 pm Annascaul Community Hall Ardfert & Kilmoyley Tues. 27th Feb 7.30 pm Cuil Mhuire Pastoral Centre, Ardfert Paróiste ‘n Fheirtéaraigh Fri. 8th Mar 7.30 pm Áras Bréanainn Ballybunion Wed. 28th Feb 7.30 pm Scoil Íosagáin Ballydesmond Tues. 27th Feb 8.00 pm Ballydesmond N.S. Ballydonoghue Mon. 26th Feb 7.30 pm St Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue Ballyheigue Thurs. 29th Feb 8.00 pm Community Centre Ballyheigue Ballylongford Tues. 27th Feb 7.30 pm Parish Hall, Ballylongford Ballymacelligott Mon. 26th Feb 7.30 pm O’Brennan School Hall Beaufort Wed. 6th Mar 7.30 pm Beaufort Community Hall Boherbue Wed. 6th Mar 7.30 pm The Library Boherbue Comp School Brosna Thurs. 22nd Feb 8.00 pm Brosna Parish Hall Caherciveen Wed. 28th Feb 7.30 pm Coláiste na Sceilge Caherdaniel Mon. 4th Mar 7.30 pm Parish Hall, Caherdaniel Castlegregory Fri. 1st Mar 7.30 pm The Clubrooms, Castlegregory Castleisland Wed. 21st Feb 8.00 pm River Island Hotel Castlemaine Thurs. 29th Feb 8.00 pm Keel Church Castletownbere Wed. 6th Mar 7.30 pm Scoil an Chroí Ró-Naofa Causewey/Ballyduff Wed. 28th Feb 7.30 pm Parish Office, Ballyduff Dingle Tues. 27th Feb 7.30 pm Benners Hotel Dromtariffe Wed. 28th Feb 8.00 pm Dromtariffe Parish Hall Duagh Thurs., 7th Mar 7.30 pm Lyreacrompane Community Dev Hall Eyeries Mon. 26th Feb 7.30 pm Eyeries Church Firies Tues. 12th Mar 8.15 pm Marian Hall, Firies Glenflesk Fri. 1st Mar 7.30 pm Glenflesk GAA Hall Glengarriff Sun. 3rd Mar 4.30 pm Glengarriff Hall Kenmare Thurs. 7th Mar 7.30 pm St John’s National School Kilcummin Mon. 4th Mar 7.30 pm The Recreational Hall Kilgarvan Mon. 26th Feb 7.30 pm St Patrick’s Church Killarney Tues. 27th Feb 7.30 pm St John Paul II Pastoral Centre Killeentierna Mon. 26th Feb 7.30 pm – 9 pm Currow Parish Centre Killorglin Mon. 4th Mar 7.30 pm Day Care Centre, Market Street Knocknagoshel Mon. 4th Mar 7.30 pm Knocknagoshel Community Centre Listowel Fri. 22nd Mar 7.30 pm St. Michael’s College, Listowel Lixnaw Tues. 5th Mar 8.00 pm Dromclough NS Millstreet Mon. 4th Mar 7.30 pm Canon O’Donovan Day Care Centre Moyvane/Knockanure Tues. 5th March 7.30 pm Marian Hall Moyvane Our Lady & St Brendans Mon. 26th Feb 7.30 pm St Brendan’s Pastoral Centre Rathmore Wed. 28th Feb 8.00 pm Teach Íosagáin Rathmore Sneem Thurs. 22nd Feb 7.30 pm St Michael’s Church, Sneem Spa Mon. 4th Mar 7.30 pm The Forge Churchill St. John’s Wed. 28th Feb 7.00 pm St John’s Pastoral Centre Tuosist Thurs. 29th Feb 7.00 pm Lauragh Community Centre Valentia Mon. 19th Feb 8.00 pm Royal Hotel

The journey so far includes:

The Bishop’s Pastoral Letter asking for your participation in shaping the future of parishes

The Jessie Rogers Webinar setting the scriptural and church context

And the most recent Webinar giving different examples of how other parishes and diocese have developed to meet the new situation of less priests

The final preparation for your parish meeting is to consider the following three questions:

Without the presence of a priest to lead and coordinate, what aspects of parish life could we, the laity, take responsibility for and organise ourselves? Where do we see scope for cooperation with neighbouring parishes in our pastoral area? Given what Bishop Ray has said about reducing numbers and increasing age, what do we want to say to priests?

Think about, discuss and encourage people to attend. Thank you for your interest in the future of your parish.