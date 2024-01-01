Parish Consultations: Dates Times Venues

|Parish
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Abbeydorney
|Tues. 20th Feb
|7.30 pm
|Day Chapel, Abbeydorney Church
|Adrigole
|Sat. 24th Feb
|After 8pm Mass
|St Fachtnas Church, Adrigole
|Allihies
|Thurs. 22nd Feb
|After 7pm Mass
|Cahermore Church
|Annascaul
|Fri. 1st Mar
|7.30 pm
|Annascaul Community Hall
|Ardfert & Kilmoyley
|Tues. 27th Feb
|7.30 pm
|Cuil Mhuire Pastoral Centre, Ardfert
|Paróiste ‘n Fheirtéaraigh
|Fri. 8th Mar
|7.30 pm
|Áras Bréanainn
|Ballybunion
|Wed. 28th Feb
|7.30 pm
|Scoil Íosagáin
|Ballydesmond
|Tues. 27th Feb
|8.00 pm
|Ballydesmond N.S.
|Ballydonoghue
|Mon. 26th Feb
|7.30 pm
|St Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue
|Ballyheigue
|Thurs. 29th Feb
|8.00 pm
|Community Centre Ballyheigue
|Ballylongford
|Tues. 27th Feb
|7.30 pm
|Parish Hall, Ballylongford
|Ballymacelligott
|Mon. 26th Feb
|7.30 pm
|O’Brennan School Hall
|Beaufort
|Wed. 6th Mar
|7.30 pm
|Beaufort Community Hall
|Boherbue
|Wed. 6th Mar
|7.30 pm
|The Library Boherbue Comp School
|Brosna
|Thurs. 22nd Feb
|8.00 pm
|Brosna Parish Hall
|Caherciveen
|Wed. 28th Feb
|7.30 pm
|Coláiste na Sceilge
|Caherdaniel
|Mon. 4th Mar
|7.30 pm
|Parish Hall, Caherdaniel
|Castlegregory
|Fri. 1st Mar
|7.30 pm
|The Clubrooms, Castlegregory
|Castleisland
|Wed. 21st Feb
|8.00 pm
|River Island Hotel
|Castlemaine
|Thurs. 29th Feb
|8.00 pm
|Keel Church
|Castletownbere
|Wed. 6th Mar
|7.30 pm
|Scoil an Chroí Ró-Naofa
|Causewey/Ballyduff
|Wed. 28th Feb
|7.30 pm
|Parish Office, Ballyduff
|Dingle
|Tues. 27th Feb
|7.30 pm
|Benners Hotel
|Dromtariffe
|Wed. 28th Feb
|8.00 pm
|Dromtariffe Parish Hall
|Duagh
|Thurs., 7th Mar
|7.30 pm
|Lyreacrompane Community Dev Hall
|Eyeries
|Mon. 26th Feb
|7.30 pm
|Eyeries Church
|Firies
|Tues. 12th Mar
|8.15 pm
|Marian Hall, Firies
|Glenflesk
|Fri. 1st Mar
|7.30 pm
|Glenflesk GAA Hall
|Glengarriff
|Sun. 3rd Mar
|4.30 pm
|Glengarriff Hall
|Kenmare
|Thurs. 7th Mar
|7.30 pm
|St John’s National School
|Kilcummin
|Mon. 4th Mar
|7.30 pm
|The Recreational Hall
|Kilgarvan
|Mon. 26th Feb
|7.30 pm
|St Patrick’s Church
|Killarney
|Tues. 27th Feb
|7.30 pm
|St John Paul II Pastoral Centre
|Killeentierna
|Mon. 26th Feb
|7.30 pm – 9 pm
|Currow Parish Centre
|Killorglin
|Mon. 4th Mar
|7.30 pm
|Day Care Centre, Market Street
|Knocknagoshel
|Mon. 4th Mar
|7.30 pm
|Knocknagoshel Community Centre
|Listowel
|Fri. 22nd Mar
|7.30 pm
|St. Michael’s College, Listowel
|Lixnaw
|Tues. 5th Mar
|8.00 pm
|Dromclough NS
|Millstreet
|Mon. 4th Mar
|7.30 pm
|Canon O’Donovan Day Care Centre
|Moyvane/Knockanure
|Tues. 5th March
|7.30 pm
|Marian Hall Moyvane
|Our Lady & St Brendans
|Mon. 26th Feb
|7.30 pm
|St Brendan’s Pastoral Centre
|Rathmore
|Wed. 28th Feb
|8.00 pm
|Teach Íosagáin Rathmore
|Sneem
|Thurs. 22nd Feb
|7.30 pm
|St Michael’s Church, Sneem
|Spa
|Mon. 4th Mar
|7.30 pm
|The Forge Churchill
|St. John’s
|Wed. 28th Feb
|7.00 pm
|St John’s Pastoral Centre
|Tuosist
|Thurs. 29th Feb
|7.00 pm
|Lauragh Community Centre
|Valentia
|Mon. 19th Feb
|8.00 pm
|Royal Hotel
The journey so far includes:
- The Bishop’s Pastoral Letter asking for your participation in shaping the future of parishes
- The Jessie Rogers Webinar setting the scriptural and church context
- And the most recent Webinar giving different examples of how other parishes and diocese have developed to meet the new situation of less priests
The final preparation for your parish meeting is to consider the following three questions:
- Without the presence of a priest to lead and coordinate, what aspects of parish life could we, the laity, take responsibility for and organise ourselves?
- Where do we see scope for cooperation with neighbouring parishes in our pastoral area?
- Given what Bishop Ray has said about reducing numbers and increasing age, what do we want to say to priests?
Think about, discuss and encourage people to attend. Thank you for your interest in the future of your parish.