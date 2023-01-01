Synodality Update: Synodal Sundays, Boston College Course on Synodality and more…

Synodal Sundays

The Synodal Pathway of the Catholic Church in Ireland is producing a series of videos entitled Synodal Sundays which reflect on the scriptures of each Sunday with an eye on Synodality. They can be found on the YouTube Page of the Pathway.

Boston College Free On-line Course on Synodality

Registration is now open for a free intercontinental course being offered online by Boston College’s School of Theology and Ministry. “History, Theology and Ministerial Practice of Synodality” will be facilitated virtually and offered during the months of February and March 2023 at no cost to participants worldwide. Click here for more information and to register.

European Continental Assembly – Prague (5th to 12th February)

The next stage of preparation for the Synod of Bishops in Rome this autumn is a meeting of 200 representatives of the European Churches in Prague next month. May the Holy Spirit bless the work!

Diocese of Kerry

The Diocesan Synodal Team will be providing an update on the work flowing from our synodal listening last year in the next few weeks.