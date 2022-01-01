Diocesan Vacancies

The Diocese of Kerry invites applications from suitably qualified persons for the following positions:

1. Diocesan Advisor for Primary Religious Education [three-year fixed-term contract]

As a member of the Diocesan Pastoral Team, this person will take particular responsibility for supporting religious education in the primary schools and enabling parishes to support parents of primary school children.

Prospective candidates should hold a degree in Education or Theology, have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, have proven experience of the Grow in Love programme, excellent computer skills and be holders of a valid driving licence with the use of a car.

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

The applicant will be committed to the ethos of the Catholic faith.

Advertisement for Diocesan Primary Advisor- Sept 2022

Diocese of Kerry Application Form – Primary Advisor – Sept 2022

Job Description for Diocesan Primary Advisor – Sept 2022

2. Diocesan Pastoral Development Worker [three-year fixed-term contract]

to facilitate the Synodal Pathway in the diocese and support parishes in Youth and Young Adult Ministry initiatives as part of the existing Diocesan Pastoral Team.

Prospective candidates should hold a Degree in Theology or a commensurate discipline, have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, have proven experience of active engagement and leadership within the Church, have excellent computer skills,

and be holders of a valid driving licence with the use of a car.

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

The applicant will be committed to the ethos of the Catholic faith.

Advertisement for Diocesan Pastoral Development worker Sept 2022

Diocese of Kerry Application Form – Pastoral Dev Worker – Sept 2022

Job Description for Diocesan Pastoral Development worker – Sept 2022

Closing date for applications is 5 pm on Friday Oct 21st 2022

Short listing will apply. Canvassing will disqualify.

The Diocese of Kerry is an equal opportunity employer.