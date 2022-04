We will be taking a group of young adults (18 – 30 year olds) to Taizé, France from Sunday, June 26th until Sunday July 3rd 2022. If you are interested and would like more information about costs and other details, please contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or email tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie

Click on the video below to see promotional video on Taizé.