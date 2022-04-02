YouthDoK Climb with Charlie

Join us on Saturday 2nd April 2022 as we support Charlie Bird in his climb on Croagh Patrick. Charlie has invited people to climb with him in spirit on that day in their own area and raise funds for these two vital charities. To join with YouthDoK Young Adult Group for 18- to 30-year-olds on our walk to Glenteenassig in a sheltered valley among the Slieve Mish mountains and get full details, register with berniemccaffrey@dioceseofkerry.ie

Climb With Charlie is a nationwide initiative to recognise the huge physical and emotional mountains so many of us have to climb in our daily lives. After his motor neuron disease diagnosis Charlie Bird wanted to raise funds to help those suffering with terminal illness and those suffering with thoughts of suicide and self-harm by climbing Croagh Patrick. All funds raised by the campaign will go to: Irish Motor Neuron Disease Ireland and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity.

To donate go to https://www.climbwithcharlie.ie/donate/