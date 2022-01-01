R.E. Teachers/Chaplains’ In-service

We will host an online in-service for post-primary R.E. teachers and chaplains on Tuesday, March 8th at 2pm and again at 7:30pm. The facilitator for the in-service will be Siobhan O’Donoghue of Veritas. Siobhan will present input on assessment and preparation for the new R.E. Junior Cycle exam paper, she will also focus on senior cycle R.E. material.

Siobhan O’ Donoghue is a Post Primary Religion and English teacher from Wexford. She has been teaching in Loreto Secondary School, Wexford for the past 16 years. She studied at Mater Dei Institute of Education where she was awarded a Masters Degree in Religion and Education. Her thesis focused on the efficacy of I.T. as a cross-curricular resource for the teaching of English and Religious Education. Siobhan has worked with Veritas since 2018 as part of the writing team for both Soul Seekers and Look Up. Since December 2021, Siobhan has been seconded from her job in Loreto to take up the position of Post-Primary Lead in Veritas.

Please contact Tomás Kenny at tomaskenny1@dioceseofkerry.ie for more information and for the Zoom link.