Marking Lent 2022

As we begin Lent, we might be looking for some nourishment for our spiritual lives. Why not try out some of these?
- Pope Francis’ Message for Lent 2022
- LENTEN BOOKLET – Web – Prayer and reflections for each day of Lent
- Online Lenten Talks Series 2022 Noticing God along the road with us – Thursday Mar 3rd and Tuesday 15th and 22nd @ 7.30pm. Organised by FCJ Spirituality House and the local parishes in Co. Clare.
- Lenten Retreat online
- Tarsus Scripture School – Explore the Scriptures for Lent, Holy Week and Easter with Dr Jessie Rogers, Sean Goan and Fr Kieran O’Mahony
- The Way of the Cross – Prayer