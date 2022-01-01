Laudato Si – Join The Book Club!

Be part of the Laudato Si Online Book Club led by Jane Mellett starting on Tuesday 15th Feb at 7.30 and running for six weeks.

JOIN US as we read LAUDATO SI’, the Pope’s letter to the world on the cry of the earth.

To Register (free) Highlight & Click: Laudato Si’ Book Club

Everyone is welcome

The book can be ordered from a local bookshop or Veritas (€5)

or the text can be downloaded from the Vatican website https://www.vatican.va

This is A FAITH COMMUNITY RESPONSE TO THE ECOLOGICAL CRISIS and is part of Caring for Our Common Home.

Organised by the Diocese of Kerry Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation (JPIC) Committee in conjunction with Trócaire