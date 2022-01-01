Download the Mission Prayer Booklet here Prayer Booklet – Mission 2022
Mission Programme
Each day, you are invited to join in
- Daily Prayer in the Mission Prayer Booklet – Prayer Booklet – Mission 2022
- Mass in your parish
- Daily Reflection online
- Prayer Petition online
- Family Time in the Mission booklet
- Just a Thought on Radio Kerry
- Mission Talk @ 8.00 p.m. online
Speakers include
Oisín McConville, GAA pundit and counsellor
Kate Liffey, chaplain, catechist and mother
Fr Sean McDonagh, climate justice activist and Columban priest
Miriam Kerins Hussey, pharmacist, holistic health and wellness coach
Register now for our diocesan Mission 2022, Moving Forward in Hope, beginning Jan 16th.
By registering, you will receive an email each day of the Mission with the links of the day.