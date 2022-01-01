Addiction Help Lines

These are the supports and services available to you;
Community Based Drug & Alcohol Initiative Projects provides support to young people in the community & their families who may be experiencing difficulties with alcohol or drugs
Tralee: (087) 6708702
Killarney: (085) 8501296
Listowel: (087) 9263803000
Gemma Hilario
Coolmine Kerry Team Leader
Drug and Alcohol Day Services: (086) 0667965
HSE Addiction Counselling & Advisory Service provides community based counselling & advice to individuals & concerned persons.
Brandon House, Tralee: (076) 108 3000
The Grove Treatment Centre is a 30 day residential treatment center for adults suffering from addiction. The Grove, Ardfert , Co Kerry: (066) 7141511
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS:
(066 7128720, 087 0522911)
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS:
(087 1161602)