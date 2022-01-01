Laudato Si – Join The Book Club!

Our Free Laudato Si’ Book Club will begin on Tuesday 15th Feb @7.30pm and run weekly for 6 weeks. It will be led by Jane Mellett, Laudato Si’ Officer for Trócaire. This is being organised by the Diocese of Kerry Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation (JPIC) Committee in conjunction with Trócaire.

Everyone is welcome!

The book (text) can be ordered from a local bookshop (€5) or Veritas, or can be downloaded from the Vatican website https://www.vatican.va/