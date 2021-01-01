Covid-19 Update

There are no changes as it applies to religious services in the new public health measures announced by the Government on Friday, December 17th, 2021.

Accordingly, religious services and weddings can proceed without capacity limits and without any time restrictions but with all other protective measures in place.

We remind people who will be visiting our churches over the Christmas period to sanitise their hands, wear a face mask or covering at all times while visiting the church and to follow the public health guidance.

Remember a face mask or covering should be worn by all those aged 9 or over. Given the spread of the Omicron variant there should be no exception to this guidance. People who may not be able to wear a face mask or covering for whatever reason can participate in the Mass online and full details of Parishes providing services online can be found on the Diocesan website, www.dioceseofkerry.ie.

The public health advice is that there are 3 steps that everyone can take to help reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus and these are:-

Get vaccinated and get your booster when you are called. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, get a PCR test, self-isolate until you get your result and follow the public health advice. In every situation, reduce your risk of catching or transmitting Covid-19 by:-

Prioritising close friends and family and being conscious of vulnerable people (including yourself) in your circle.

Meeting outdoors where possible and opening windows and doors to let fresh air in if meeting indoors.

Wearing a mask, keeping your distance and cleaning your hands frequently.

Using antigen tests appropriately.

Further information, advice and updates can be found on the Government & HSE websites, www.gov.ie and www.hse.ie.

Diocesan Covid Support Team

December 20th, 2021