Church Bells ring for Hope

Church bells to ring for hope at 9.00am this Sunday, the 3rd Sunday of Advent, Gaudate (Rejoicing) Sunday

Mindful of all the upset and difficulty there has been in our communities over the 21 months of the pandemic,

the Episcopal Conference asks that all churches in Ireland ring the church bells at 9am this Sunday .

May the bells encourage joy and hope in the hearts of all who hear them. A joy and hope based on:

the goodness of the people in our lives;

the loving kindness of Jesus Christ our Saviour;

and our confident hope that death is the door to eternal life with God.