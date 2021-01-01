Celebrate Christmas 2021

Each of the parishes is working hard to ensure we can gather together safely to celebrate Christmas Mass this year. Check in with your local parish to see what time Christmas Masses will be taking place. We are asked to care for one another by continuing to social distance, to sanitize and to wear a face-mask.

Some resources to support your prayer at home:

Praying at the crib in our homes this Christmas

Praying as we place the figures in the crib

Lighting of the Christmas candle on Christmas Eve

Reflections for Christmas

Some fun ways to explore the Christmas story with children

The Nativity Story

The Christmas Story for children

Children’s Wordsearches – christmas

Children’s christmas crossword

Some people will participate in the Christmas liturgies online. To enhance your experience and sense of prayer at this time:

You might like to place your crib close to where you will sit to ‘attend’ Mass online?

You could light a candle just before Mass begins….

Why not stand to hear the Gospel proclaimed?

Add your voice to those in church by joining in the responses

Why not stand to pray the Our Father with all those gathered in our churches and in homes all over the world at this precious time?

A Christmas Prayer

Loving Father, help us remember the birth of Jesus,

that we may share in the song of the angels,

the gladness of the shepherds,

the worship of the wise men.

Close the door of hate

and open the door of love all over the world.

Let kindness come with every gift

and good desires with every greeting.

Deliver us from harm by the blessing which Jesus brings.

May Christmas morning make us happy to be your children,

and Christmas evening bring us to our beds with grateful thoughts.

We make this prayer through Christ our Lord. Amen.