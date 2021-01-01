Covid-19 Notice

Due to the increase in the numbers of people becoming infected with Covid-19, please follow the public health advice and reduce your social contacts. The public health advice is to get vaccinated as vaccination offers the best protection for you, your family and for others against severe disease. Vaccination will reduce the number of people requiring hospitilisation and will free up ICU beds for use in our hospitals.

Please continue to follow good hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, observe the rules of social distancing and wear a face covering/mask when attending any of our churches.

People should not attend religious services if they have symptoms of Covid-19, even if they have been fully vaccinated. This applies to everyone. They should not return to church until they have received advice that it is safe to do so.

Diocesan Covid Support Team

November 25th, 2021