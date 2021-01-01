Advent – A Journey towards the Light

On Sunday November 28th, we enter into the Advent season of preparing and waiting. Traditionally, we think of Advent as a time of living in hope, of looking forward with great expectation to what is and what is to come. How apt this season is for us this year….we are looking forward with hope for what Christmas will bring. Perhaps we have never been more in touch with our own sense of longing. We wait in the company of all those who longed for Jesus’ coming, all those who hoped to see God’s kingdom take root in their lifetime.

As we wait in hope this Advent, here are some ways that might help you to celebrate the season at home and in parishes:

In Parish

Prayer with the Advent Wreath in church

Advent Calendar Year C

Advent Sacred Space – 2021

At home

Advent Countdown Chain

Family Prayer with Advent Wreath

Prayer with the Advent Wreath

Online Advent Calendar – Irish Catholic Bishops

Want to take on a prayer practice for Advent?

Seeking nourishment?

The God of Surprises – An Advent Reflection

An Advent Meditation

Homily Resources

https://www.epriest.com/reflections/tomorrow

https://catholicsermons.com/

The Deep End, Reflections on the Sunday Gospel of Luke – Triona Doherty and Jane Mellett, Messenger Publications.

For other Advent resources, CLICK HERE

Hymns for Advent

Wait for the Lord (Taizé) – Gather, Laudate, In Caelo

Save us O Lord –Glory and Praise, Laudate

O Come, O Come Emmanuel –Veritas Hymnal, Hosanna, Laudate, In Caelo

O Come Divine Messiah –Laudate

Bread of Life, Hope of the World –Gather, Laudate

O Comfort My People –Veritas Hymnal, Hosanna, Laudate, In Caelo

Promised Land –Alleluia Amen, Hosanna, Laudate

Come to Set Us Free –Hosanna, Gather, Laudate

On Jordan’s Bank –Gather, Laudate

Let Us Go Rejoicing –Gather, Laudate

Behold a Virgin Bearing Him –Veritas Hymnal / Feasts & Seasons 1