Advent – A Journey towards the Light

On Sunday November 28th, we enter into the Advent season of preparing and waiting. Traditionally, we think of Advent as a time of living in hope, of looking forward with great expectation to what is and what is to come. How apt this season is for us this year….we are looking forward with hope for what Christmas will bring. Perhaps we have never been more in touch with our own sense of longing. We wait in the company of all those who longed for Jesus’ coming, all those who hoped to see God’s kingdom take root in their lifetime.
As we wait in hope this Advent, here are some ways that might help you to celebrate the season at home and in parishes:
In Parish
Prayer with the Advent Wreath in church
At home
Family Prayer with Advent Wreath
Online Advent Calendar – Irish Catholic Bishops
Want to take on a prayer practice for Advent?
Seeking nourishment?
The God of Surprises – An Advent Reflection
Homily Resources
- https://www.epriest.com/reflections/tomorrow
- https://catholicsermons.com/
- The Deep End, Reflections on the Sunday Gospel of Luke – Triona Doherty and Jane Mellett, Messenger Publications.
For other Advent resources, CLICK HERE
Hymns for Advent
Wait for the Lord (Taizé) – Gather, Laudate, In Caelo
Save us O Lord –Glory and Praise, Laudate
O Come, O Come Emmanuel –Veritas Hymnal, Hosanna, Laudate, In Caelo
O Come Divine Messiah –Laudate
Bread of Life, Hope of the World –Gather, Laudate
O Comfort My People –Veritas Hymnal, Hosanna, Laudate, In Caelo
Promised Land –Alleluia Amen, Hosanna, Laudate
Come to Set Us Free –Hosanna, Gather, Laudate
On Jordan’s Bank –Gather, Laudate
Let Us Go Rejoicing –Gather, Laudate
Behold a Virgin Bearing Him –Veritas Hymnal / Feasts & Seasons 1