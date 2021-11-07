Covid-19 Update

As and from Friday, October 22nd, 2021 religious services and weddings can proceed without capacity limits but with all protective measures remaining in place.

We remind people who will be attending religious services or who will be attending any of our churches within the Diocese that they must continue to wear face masks, sanitise their hands on entry to and exit from the church, and maintain adequate social distancing whenever appropriate.

Please continue to follow all of the public health guidance in relation to Covid-19 so as to reduce the spread of the virus.

Diocesan Covid Support Team

October 21st, 2021